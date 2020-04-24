A Rochester parish house became a hospital during the flu pandemic

The picture shows about 10 beds in a large hall with a rounded ceiling.

The beds are set apart, maybe three or four feet. Each bed holds a man covered with a blanket. Around them stand eight people. They all wear masks.

With some changes, the photo could be from any of the temporary COVID-19 hospitals set up in especially hard-hit areas to handle the large numbers of people struck by the coronavirus.

But the photo was taken in what was the parish house of the First Unitarian Church of Rochester during the flu pandemic of 1918. The photo and others are part of an essay that Bill Fugate put together for the church’s electronic newsletter. They remind us of a time when Rochester rallied, just as they remind us that Rochester has been through something like our current fearful episode before.

The church, which is now on Winton Road South, was downtown then, where Midtown Plaza would later stand. The Gannett House, named after William Gannett, the longtime minister at the church and his wife, Mary, was a few steps away from the church.

The church was one of several temporary sites established in Rochester as existing hospitals filled up with flu patients. The Democrat and Chronicle reported that Gannett House received some of the most severe cases of the flu. In all, 30 patients were cared for there. Five or maybe six died (reports vary).

The house had a kitchen but it also received food from an existing hospital that was delivered to it by the New York Guard. Jams and other preserves were especially welcome, the newspaper reported.

The arrival of an emergency hospital had an impression on neighborhood children. “(They) learned it is quite proper nowadays to wear a mask,” the newspaper article said. “… They take black handkerchiefs and tie them over their nose and mouth, not to be outdone by hospital workers.”

The hospital at Gannett House was open from late October into the first week of November. It wasn’t closed because the danger had passed. People were still getting sick — in all, more than 1,000 would die of the flu here — but the rate of illness was slowing and permanent hospitals had room again.

The church and all of the facilities that opened their doors had done their part. Just as they do today, volunteers stepped up in fearful time — a time that, right now, doesn’t seem that long ago.