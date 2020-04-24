Here's your weekend forecast from our news partner, News10NBC's weather team:

WEEKEND FORECAST

Friday

Hi: 50° | Lo: 32°

Precipitation: 40% | Wind: NE at 11mph

Today: Morning showers south ending, then some clearing late. High 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mainly clear. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.

Mostly sunny

Saturday

Hi: 57° | Lo: 40°

Precipitation: 10% | Wind: NE at 11mph

Mostly sunny and quite nice! High clouds thicken during the afternoon. High around 57F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.

Cloudy with rain

Sunday

Hi: 49° | Lo: 38°

Precipitation: 90% | Wind: NE at 16mph

Overcast with rain likely. Some wet snow mixing in in the higher terrain south late and overnight. High 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

Chance of showers

Monday

Hi: 51° | Lo: 31°

Precipitation: 40% | Wind: NNW at 12mph

Rain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. High 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.