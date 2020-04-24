Support Canandaigua Emergency Squad volunteers in fight against COVID-19

I hope this month’s article finds you all safe and well. These are unprecedented times, as our community and communities across the globe navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and adjust to the new “normal.” We are all in this fight together. Although for emergency responders on the front lines, the fight is much different.

Volunteer Appreciation Month is observed in April. Typically, it’s a time to give a nod to our selfless team of 64 volunteers who suit up and serve the community. This year is much different, as COVID-19 swept the globe at such an extreme pace that there is a global shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), and thus emergency responders are at an increased health risk when they respond to a call due to a depleted supply.

A crisis of this magnitude truly puts things into perspective. What matters most? People’s health. Without that, we have nothing. For most of you, your role in the fight is to stay home, isolate and be safe. I’d like to make a personal plea on behalf of our volunteers who are selflessly going out in the community and are on the front lines putting themselves and their own families at risk to help perfect strangers. The plea is to respectfully ask for you to practice social distancing and do your part so our community can get through this pandemic faster. And, so our volunteers can get through this safer.

The CDC reports that people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illness. This means that some individuals are out in the community and are carriers of the disease, but don’t know even know it. For those who relax social distancing too soon, you’re putting vulnerable people at risk and prolonging the fight for everyone. For everyone’s safety, please practice these tips:

Only go out to shop for essential supplies.

Do not congregate with others outside of the immediate residents you live with.

Stay indoors as much as possible and avoid mass gathering locations, such as stores or restaurants.

Wash your hands frequently with proper technique (at least 20 to 30 seconds).

Use disinfectant cleansers around your house and sterilize according to CDC recommendations.

Stay informed with news from reputable news sources, such as the CDC and World Health Organization.

Paramedics and EMTs are considered an essential workforce and interact with patients every day who may have the coronavirus. They’re not only putting themselves at risk, but also their families they go home to.

During these times, people are longing for hope and purpose. Hope that brighter days are just on the other side of the darkest ones we’re in. And purpose — something to believe in that’s greater than our individual selves, which can be found in the Canandaigua community. One that rallies and helps each other out during the most difficult times. We can’t stop COVID-19 without protecting our emergency responders first.

This too shall pass, but the storm is far from over. We can weather it quicker if we all do our part. Please allow us to continue to be there for you and your loved ones as well as our own. And thank you to the selfless volunteers who are in the fight, on the front lines, for the sake of a safer community.

About this series

Matt Sproul is chief of the Canandaigua Emergency Squad (CES), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit unit that receives no tax-based support. CES responds to more than 6,000 calls per year serving nearly 20,000 residents in the city Canandaigua, the towns of Canandaigua, Hopewell, Gorham, Bristol and East Bloomfield, and the village of Bloomfield. East Bloomfield Volunteer Ambulance is a division of CES. For more information, go to canandaiguaes.org. If you have questions or want to get involved, send an email to msproul@canandaiguaes.org.