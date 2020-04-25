A dose of New Orleans jazz is just the cure for this Canandaigua neighborhood

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

CANANDAIGUA — It don’t mean a thing if it ain’t got that swing, as the song goes.

And it ain’t got that swing, unless Matt Bonds, Paul Mangiamenle, Scott Kesel, Ryan McNealus, Grace Frarey and Cheryl Drake are jamming, as they did Saturday afternoon as part of a DeSeyn Drive neighborhood jam.

For many stir crazy neighbors, Dixieland and New Orleans-style jazz were just the things to get their hands clapping and toes tapping outside on a sunny, warm spring day.

Drake, who has organized informal concerts in the neighborhood since people started having to stay at home because of the novel coronavirus, said the neighbors seemed to enjoy them.

“It's especially nice to wave to our neighbors and know that everyone is still doing OK,” Drake said. “After the last little concert on Easter Sunday, about 50 people stayed outside and socialized with each other from a distance, either on their porches or front lawns. I loved seeing the smiles and friendly conversations.”

Neighbor Burdella Gillern is so glad Drake has done this.

The Saturday afternoon gig was the first with a band, and the musicians performed old-fashioned New Orleans jazz for about 30 minutes.

Neighbors sat on their front porches or brought chairs, minding the social distancing rules with many wearing face masks.

Even though they can't go to each other’s homes to socialize, this type of event can bring people together and visit and socialize at a distance, Gillern said.

“I feel that most people relate to music of some kind and this can bring people together at a time when we are often feeling alone,” Gillern said.

Drake is hoping to have more of these social-distanced gatherings, now that the weather is warming up.