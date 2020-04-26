Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Achievements

Sydney Charleton, of Victor, recently joined the University at Buffalo chapter of Alpha Kappa Psi, a professional co-ed business fraternity. Charleton majors in business administration/finance.

Andrew Crean, of Victor, recently joined Beta Gamma Sigma, an honor society for business schools. Crean majors in finance at Western New England University in Massachusetts.

Maria Voss, of Palmyra, recently joined the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Alfred University. To be eligible, seniors and graduate students must be in the top 10% of their class or degree candidates, respectively. Juniors must be in the top 7.5%.

Dean's list

Sarah Alling, Natalie Gwynn and Sarah Neubecker, of Canandaigua, and Kylie Benway, of Farmington, earned the fall 2019 Dean’s Award for academic excellence at Colgate University in Hamilton. To be eligible, students must complete at least three courses and earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Evan Miller, of Canandaigua; Alexandra Brockhuizen and Felicity Brockhuizen, of Macedon; and Emma MacDowell, of Rushville, were named to the winter 2020 dean’s list for academic achievement at Elmira College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Scholarships

Eric Morsheimer, of Honeoye, recently received a Vocational Excellence Scholarship to study machine tool technology at Alfred State. Morsheimer is slated to graduate from Honeoye Central School in 2020.