FARMINGTON — A man is dead after his car was hit by a dump truck in Farmington on Saturday.

The Ontario County Sheriff's Office tells News10NBC that 21-year-old Palmyra resident Zackary Bassett was traveling southbound on Hook Road when he went through a stop sign before being hit by a small dump truck traveling westbound on Allen Padgham Road around 5 p.m.

Bassett was pronounced dead at the scene. The two drivers of the dump truck, which was also towing a trailer, were uninjured.

The intersection was shut down for about four hours, and the incident remains under investigation.