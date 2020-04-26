Deputies said the woman had an active warrant out of the Texas for manufacturing and distribution of methamphetamines.

A woman police say had been on the run since 2010 was arrested early Sunday morning and taken to Ontario County Jail. Hailene Hale, 54, had an active warrant out of the state of Texas for manufacturing and distribution of methamphetamines, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s report.

Hale was arraigned on charges of fugitive from justice out of Fort Worth, Texas, unlawfully fleeing a police officer, and numerous vehicle and traffic violations.

Deputies said they stopped a vehicle at 3:31 a.m. Sunday on Route 21 in Manchester for a turn signal violation and broken windshield violation. According to deputies: During the course of the traffic stop, deputies learned that the operator, Hailene Hale, had an active warrant out of the state of Texas for manufacturing and distribution of methamphetamines. Deputies attempted to take Hale in to custody but she fled on to the state Thruway. Deputies pursued Hale through Ontario, Seneca, Cayuga, and Onondaga counties on the Thruway. Hale was eventually stopped in the town of Elbridge on I-90 after the vehicle's tires were deflated using spike strips.

Hale was taken into custody without further incident.