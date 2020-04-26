Number of deaths in the county related to confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 9.

Ontario County Public Health added one new confirmed case on Sunday, with 91 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported

Quarantined: 71

Hospitalized: 10

Recovered: 51

Tested negative: 1,341

Deaths: 9

For updates and map, visit https://www.co.ontario.ny.us/101/Public-Health