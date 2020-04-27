Every year, a first-generation Finger Lakes Community College student receives a scholarship worth tens of thousands: The Farash First in Family Scholarship.

This award goes to one student from Monroe or Ontario counties who starts FLCC in the fall and is the first in their immediate family to go to college. The award covers tuition and fees, a room at the Suites at Laker Landing, a meal plan, and textbooks.

The deadline for high school seniors to apply for the Farash Scholarship and others offered to new FLCC students is May 6. Email scholarships@flcc.edu or visit flcc.academicworks.com for information.

In 2019, the FLCC Farash scholar was Wyatt Harrington, a graduate of Midlakes High School. He had been concerned about borrowing and working while going to school.

“When I received word that I was the recipient of the Farash First in Family Scholarship, all my fears disappeared in an instant and were replaced with utter joy,” he said. “There are no words that can describe the feeling of learning that you can receive your diploma debt-free.”

Though he had planned to commute, Harrington said the ability to live on campus allowed him to meet more people and develop new interests.

“Receiving the scholarship has introduced me to staff at the college that treat me with such respect and want the best for me,” he said. “Without the scholarship, I probably would have kept to myself and ended up feeling alone. There are just so many pluses to receiving the scholarship.”

The Farash Scholarship follows students to their transfer school, for up to five years. Participating transfer schools include Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Nazareth College, Roberts Wesleyan College, Rochester Institute of Technology, St. John Fisher College, The College at Brockport, and the University of Rochester. All recipients are required to perform community service with a local nonprofit for the duration of their college attendance.

The Farash award is one of many scholarships students can apply for using a common application. Dozens of smaller scholarships are available, including the Frarey Family Scholarship, a $1,000 award to a New York resident who enters the FLCC Viticulture and Wine Technology degree program. Students need to share their interest in grape-growing or wine-making on the application.