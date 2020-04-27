SWBR in Rochester recently hired Jasmine Calhoun as a finance specialist and Katheryn Palmer as a project designer.

Calhoun is responsible for billing, contract management, project resource plans and assisting with financial reports for the firm’s housing studio. She graduated from the University at Albany with a bachelor’s degree in actuarial science, and a minor in business and economics.

As part of the firm’s education studio, Palmer assists project architects with design and construction documentation on K-12 projects. She graduated from Alfred State College with a bachelor’s degree in architecture.