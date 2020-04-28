The Alzheimer’s Association, Rochester and Finger Lakes Region Chapter, will offer the following virtual programs and services in May 2020.

“10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s”: 2 to 3:30 p.m. on May 28.

“Dementia Conversations”: 1 to 3:30 p.m. on May 15, 1 to 2:30 p.m. on May 22 and 9 to 10:30 a.m. on May 28.

“Effective Communication Strategies”: 1 to 3:30 p.m. on May 11, 10:30 a.m. to noon on May 13, 4 to 5:30 p.m. on May 19 and 10 to 11:30 a.m. on May 26.

Support Group: 1:30 p.m. on May 11; 4 p.m. on May 12; 3 p.m. on May 13; 4 p.m. on May 15; 11 a.m. on May 18; 3 p.m. on May 19; 6 p.m. on May 20; 3:30 p.m. on May 21; 1 p.m. on May 22; 1 p.m. on May 26; 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on May 27; and noon, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on May 28.

“Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia”: 4 to 5:30 p.m. on May 12, 1 to 3:30 p.m. on May 18 and 1 to 2:30 p.m. on May 29.

“Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior”: 1 to 3:30 p.m. on May 8, noon to 1:30 p.m. on May 12, 7 to 8:30 p.m. on May 14, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on May 19, 9 to 10:30 a.m. on May 21 and 3 to 4:30 p.m. on May 27.

Call (800) 272-3900, or visit alz.org/rochesterny or communityresourcefinder.org to register for a session.