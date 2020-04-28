Canandaigua National Bank & Trust recently hired Jose Acevedo, of Farmington, and John Savino, of Penfield, as business development officers.

Acevedo joins CNB with over 10 years of experience in multiple banking roles with Bank of America in Los Angeles. In the course of his career at BOA, Acevedo was a relationship manager, senior small business relationship manager and mortgage loan officer.

Savino comes to CNB with 35 years of banking experience. He started his career as a management trainee learning about banking departments, and worked at Chase and First Niagara Bank in branch management and commercial lending roles. Most recently, Savino was a senior commercial relationship manager at Fairport Savings Bank.