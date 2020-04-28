The team at Finn’s Automotive, 45 E. Main St., Webster, started raising money for the Hope Ministry in April due to the effects of the coronavirus on the community.

Hope Ministry (Hope House) is a social justice ministry that responds to the special and emergency needs of Webster area residents. Its mission is to help all that reach out, with a spirit of compassion, care, faith and hospitality. Visit bit.ly/2xXOWP9 for information.

Until the end of May, Finn’s Automotive is donating $10 from each service or repair to Hope Ministry.

“It’s too easy to concentrate on our own drop in business, even though so many of our neighbors are closed down and out of work,” owner Kevin Finn said.

Call (585) 265-9620 to make an appointment.