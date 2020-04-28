Jane Nicholson, senior planning associate for MRB Group in Rochester, was selected for Next City’s 2020 Vanguard program in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Next City is a journalistic nonprofit focusing on revitalization of communities around the globe and best practices engaged in tackling complex urban challenges. The 2020 Vanguard cohort is charged with collaborating to develop innovative responses to pressing community development challenges facing the global community.

Nicholson joined MRB Group in 2019 as part of the firm’s SmarterLocalGov initiative. She spearheads the long-range planning and urban design practice, helping communities define their vision and putting actionable strategies in place to support sustainable growth and development.