The Salvation Army of Geneva will run a 135th anniversary fundraiser to raise $13,500 from #GivingTuesdayNow on May 5 to June 5.

#GivingTuesdayNow is a new global day of unity in response to the need caused by COVID-19. Donations will pay for utilities, rent, prescriptions and food for those most in need.

“In January, we began the discussion of having a 135th anniversary celebration,” Capt. Luis Martinez said. “We envisioned a huge gathering at the Citadel with cake and balloons. Times have certainly changed from those initial discussions. We understand this isn’t the most opportune time for people to give, but we want to be able to still celebrate our 135th anniversary milestone and at the same time raise money to meet the needs of our community.”

Donations can be sent through empire.salvationarmy.org/EmpireNY/Geneva or by mail to The Salvation Army of Geneva, 41 North St., Geneva, New York, 14456.