WallByrd Theater Co. is livestreaming new episodes of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” at 8 p.m. on Sundays via Facebook.

Each week, actors are bringing one chapter of the Lewis Carroll story to life through individual Skype feeds. Previous episodes are available on YouTube.

WallByrd’s “Call Time” series is exploring the raw power and spontaneity of live theater in the virtual world. “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” is the first story of the series.

“More than ever, people need an escape,” said Virginia Monte, artistic director.

WallByrd is a Rochester-based production company that reimagines classic works to help modern audiences connect to timeless themes. Visit wallbyrd.com for information.