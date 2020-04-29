Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Penfield

Mary Abaied, of Penfield, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Empire State College. To be eligible, undergraduate students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Camille Montalbano, of Penfield, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo.

Lauren Wychowski, of Penfield, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in public health from Mercyhurst University in Pennsylvania. She also received the President’s Award for excellence.

Webster

Natalie Tucker, of Webster, received the 2019-20 Susan Sutton Smith Award for academic excellence at SUNY Oneonta. To be eligible, freshman, sophomores or juniors must hold a minimum 3.9 GPA. Tucker majors in psychology.

Julia Witt, of Webster, was named a scholar athlete for 2019-20 at SUNY Delhi. To be eligible, student-athletes must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA through at least one semester during their competitive athletic season. Witt, who majors in veterinary science technology, is on the swimming and diving team.