Fairport

Kenny Ferraro, of Fairport, graduated in spring 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and a minor in translation from Brooklyn College.

Pittsford

Melissa McMaster, of Pittsford, recently received an academic award during the Daniel G. Fay Honors Convocation at SUNY Canton. The event celebrates students with the top GPA for their class year in their major. McMaster is in the health and fitness promotion program.

Rochester

Anna Wiegandt, of Rochester, recently received an academic award during the Daniel G. Fay Honors Convocation at SUNY Canton. The event celebrates students with the top GPA for their class year in their major. Wiegandt is in the physical therapist assistant program.