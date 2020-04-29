The Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning at Geneva General Hospital will participate in #GivingTuesdayNow on May 5 to build a playground and help children socialize with their friends after COVID-19.

“Young children socialize and learn best when they are moving,” said Kathy Brown Ryrko, director. “Now more than ever, we need to provide an abundance of high-quality outdoor time for children to play together in their own imaginative ways.”

The Center set a goal of 55 gifts for #GivingTuesdayNow. Checks made out to the Finger Lakes Health Foundation can be sent to 196 North St., Geneva, New York, 14456; include “Jim Dooley Center for Early Learning Playground” on the memo line. Visit flhealth.org/make-a-donation to make an online donation.