4-H has a 100-year history of promoting hands-on learning. During a time of social distancing, volunteers have continued this tradition by holding club and school programs via virtual learning and meeting platforms.

The Posh Ponies incorporated food into its meetings by having members eat dinner together and bake something in advance to “share.” Members can play games and practice for Horse Bowl through an online trivia game.

Members of 4-H Friends, a Cloverbud group in Monroe County, are reading books to each other, singing songs and baking soft pretzel treats. During one meeting, club member Avery led the group in a paper flower craft.

Other programs meeting virtually are the Mariah Meadows 4-H Club, Westside Science and Nature Explorers.

The 4-H UNITY (Urban Neighborhoods Improved Through Youth) group is participating in virtual icebreakers and forging ahead with its community action project.

The Bishop Kearney High School horticulture class is completing online assignments. Students took part in a food scavenger hunt to learn about the food system and their role in it, and participated in online workshops on plant-growing zones and kitchen scrap gardening.

During the weekly meetings of the Green Team at Children’s School of Rochester, the group shares stories through photos and other creative means. To celebrate Earth Day, group members made collages. Individual projects include measuring how high squirrels can jump and germinating maple seedlings. The group participated in kitchen scrap gardening and soil workshops.