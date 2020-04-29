The village of Newark recently announced the retirement of Jeff DeCann and Robert “Bob” Howard.

Decann joined the village staff in June 1992 after working for the village of Lyons. His water, sewer and highway experience proved to be an asset, and it became obvious that he was a leader. Decann served under many village DPW managers, working his way up to becoming one himself.

Decann played a role in the South Main Street reconstruction water and sewer upgrades, as well as the Wood Lane storm drain and waterline installation project. He handled major leaks this past year on aging transmission and distribution lines.

“Jeff’s familiarity with infrastructure history; his hands-on, hard-working approach; and his in-depth knowledge will be greatly missed,” Mayor Jonathan Taylor said.

Having worked for the village over 28 years, Decann decided to retire. He and his wife, Becky, will continue to live in Newark and hope to build a home on their property in the mountains.

“Jeff DeCann has been an excellent employee for the village of Newark,” former Mayor Peter Blandino said. “I had the pleasure to work with Jeff for over 17 years, and watch him grow in experience, knowledge and understanding of our complicated water and sewer systems. Jeff is a leader and has the respect of his DPW employees. Jeff is an absolute asset to the village of Newark and his knowledge will be missed.”

Howard, an animal control officer, is retiring after 24 years of service. He is recognized for his dedication, benevolence toward residents and dogs, and frankness.

Howard initially became a state-certified wildlife rehabilitator and licensed nuisance wildlife control operator. He joined the village of Newark in June 1995 and took over animal control duties for the town of Arcadia in 1996. In 1998, Wayne County Judge Richard Healy, then district attorney, appointed Howard as one of the county’s first animal cruelty investigators.

Newark Police Chief Mark Thoms said, “Bob has done an often thankless job for the residents of Newark, Arcadia and Wayne County with commitment and devotion to his craft. His dedication was to seek out resolutions for the best interest of the animals and the residents, understanding each situation was unique. If a dog was in the pound, Bob would seek out prospective pet owners to adopt the dog into a new family.”

“Over the years, Bob has been dedicated to this difficult and sometimes dangerous job, rescuing dogs from abandonment or unsafe and unsanitary conditions,” Taylor said.