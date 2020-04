Reported cases have leveled off in recent days in Ontario County, with reminders to continue social distancing and other measures

Ontario County Public Health reported 95 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday

Quarantined: 52

Hospitalized: 10

Recovered: 54

Tested negative: 1,511

Deaths: 9

For updates and map, visit https://www.co.ontario.ny.us/101/Public-Health