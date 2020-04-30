The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council recognized its 6,000-plus adult volunteers during National Volunteer Month in April.

In lieu of its annual recognition dinner events, which were postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the council honored its award-winners through social media.

“Our adult volunteers are the lifeblood of Girl Scouts,” said Christina Verratti, director of membership support. “They are out in the community delivering the Girl Scout leadership experience to our girls and that is why it’s so very important to recognize them. They are the ones directly making an impact in girls’ lives. We never can thank them enough for all that they do.”

The Numeral Guard Pin recognizes the total number of years registered as a Girl Scouts member, including girl and adult years. Sean Crittenden, of Farmington, was recognized for five years. Crittenden also received an Appreciation Pin, which honors a volunteer for outstanding service to one service unit or geographic area.

Christine Hann-Laros, Farmington, received the Spirit Award. This recognition honors a volunteer who supports the Girl Scout movement by working behind the scenes.

Jammi Videan, of Victor, received the Volunteer of Excellence Award, which recognizes outstanding service providing the Girl Scout leadership experience to girls or supporting building girls of courage, confidence and courage who make the world a better place.

Visit gsnypenn.org for information.