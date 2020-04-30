Rants from a semi-deplorable:

I am not a fan of President Trump. At briefings he tends to drone on and repeat himself. However, I do think he and his staff are doing a very good job with the pandemic. He is doing what his medical and economic teams recommend. The left-wing regressives and media will never give them any credit.

Pelosi, Schumer and others spend most of their time in front of TV cameras babbling, "He has no plans." Questions: When he issued the China travel ban Feb. 2 with only one or two reported cases, why did you bellow "RACIST?" What are your plans?

Watching the reporters' questions during Trump's briefing, I now understand why he rips into them. When Trump talked about opening up the economy, one reporter asked how many deaths would be acceptable! Trump: None. Another said his briefings were just re-election campaigns.

A real journalist would take the information, check it out andwrite a balanced article, about the good and not so good. If they did so, he would have less reason to yell "FAKE NEWS."

Ms. Pelosi said Trump was responsible for many deaths due to his slow response to the virus. If she had prior knowledge, why didn't she do something about it instead of showing off her freezer full of ice cream? A normal person wouldn't be showing their obscene wealth while many people in this county can't afford a can of Spam, let alone overpriced dessert. One comedian got it right — said the difference between her and the freezer is when she opens her mouth the lights don't come on.

Pelosi has ordered Mr. Schiff to investigate Trump's handling of the pandemic. Can't impeach him or have the Joint Chiefs of Staff court marshal him as proposed by local law Prof. Hermann. Got to find something to get rid of him.

Rep. Galonski, D-OH, has found a way. She's going to petition The Hauge ICJ to indict him for war crimes.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, posted a giggly tweet celebrating the oil industry decline. If she and like-minded people were responsible environmentalists, they would give up hand sanitizers, medical masks, gowns, etc., all made from oil-based chemicals. These people don''t care about workers or ordinary folks. They only care about their agenda and power, all the while drawing their fat salaries. Sometimes I think the "D" after regressive politicians' names means "dimwit."

I believed Gov. Cuomo's pre-virus policies to be plain despicable and still do, but I think his handling of the pandemic is mostly correct. Give him credit for rising to the occasion, unlike some other politicos. New York City Mayor deBlasio set up a Twitter site NYC311 calling on people to post photos of social distancing violations. Whats next, SD Police [SDP]? What he got back was a ton of Tony Weiner-style XXX-rated photos. He should social-distance himself to some remote island.

Some other officials are using spy drones. Looks like this country is producing a number of two-bit tyrants. When this crisis is gone, will these people give up their power over us sheep? Not likely.

Bolshevik Sanders, I-VT, said human overpopulation was contributing to global warming — wants free abortions and contraceptives. Guess what, Bernie, the virus is doing it for you. Mostly the old and sickly. That will free up Medicare funds so you can give it "free" to your gimme-gimme followers. Guess what "I" after his name means.

We practice all the recommended safety rules, hand washing, masks, limited travel and social distancing. Makes good sense. In fact, at our age we have been "social distancing" from each other for sometime. For some of the above mentioned people, we would social distance six miles instead of six feet.

Ever notice anything about all the critics, pundits and advice givers, whether left or right? They all are well fed, well dressed, and financially well off. Looks like their barber/beauty shops are still open.

Richard Blakesley is a Bloomfield resident.