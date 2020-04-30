Farmington resident named CNB development officer

Jose Acevedo, of Farmington, recently joined Canandaigua National Bank & Trust as a business development officer.

Acevedo joins CNB with over 10 years of experience in multiple banking roles with Bank of America in Los Angeles. In the course of his career at BOA, Acevedo was a relationship manager, senior small business relationship manager and mortgage loan officer.

Acevedo earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix in LA.