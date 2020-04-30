Nine people in the county were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday
Ontario County Public Health reported Thursday the number of confirmed cases remained at 95
Quarantined: 54
Hospitalized: 9
Recovered: 56
Tested negative: 1,584
Deaths: 9
