The new testing facility is at Monroe Community College's Brighton campus.

BRIGHTON — A new COVID-19 drive-thru test center is opening today at Monroe Community College’s Brighton campus.

This is one of five new testing facilities opening in the region. The other four will be located in Erie, Broome, Niagara and Oneida counties.

New York has expanded its guidance for those who should get tested for the virus. Now, the list includes first responders, health care workers and other essential employees, even if they don't have symptoms.

"We're ramping up testing, we're moving very quickly in this state,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “We're doing more testing than any other state in the United States. We're doing more testing than any other country on the globe per capita. So, we're doing it well and we're doing it aggressively. We've increased from about 20,000 to about 30,000 tests per day and we're still ramping up."

Tests are administered by appointment only Monday through Saturday.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 888-364-3065 or visiting https://covid19screening.health.ny.gov/.