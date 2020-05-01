HOPEWELL — The dog who was hit by a car and then dragged under the vehicle is recovering.

On April 25, deputies said DeeDee, a 1-year-old pit bull, was chased into a West Bloomfield field by a vehicle, intentionally hit and then dragged for 5 to 6 feet.

According to the Ontario County Humane Society, they anticipate that DeeDee will make a full recovery.

"This pup is surely one of the most resilient animals we have seen,” the organization stated. “She is resting comfortably in the office with us and while still sore, every day is better than the last.”

As for whether she will be put up for adoption when she recovers: “Sadly, the status of her pending adoption is unknown at this time," the humane society said. "Her case needs to go to court prior to any decisions being made about her availability for adoption.”

Daniel Haas, 54, of Webster, was charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty and animal abandonment, a misdemeanor. He is due in court at a later date.