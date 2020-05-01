This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

ALBANY — New York will waive all cost-sharing fees associated with mental-health services for front-line workers battling coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

Half of all Americans have reported that their mental health has been negatively impacted by COVID-19, Cuomo said, but the issue has been particularly acute for front-line workers like doctors and nurses who have been working extended hours to combat the virus and save lives.

"This is a terribly stressful and difficult time, especially for the front-line workers, and we want them to know that we not only appreciate what they're doing, but we're there to support them," Cuomo said

More than 300,000 New Yorkers have tested positive for the virus since March 1 and over 18,000 people have died, the worst outbreak in the nation.

The state is partnering with the Kate Spade New York Foundation and Crisis Text Line to provide a 24/7 emotional support for frontline health care workers.

They can text NYFRONTLINE to 741-741 to access the services.

The state Department of Financial Services will require New York-regulated health insurers to waive cost-sharing, including deductibles, copayments and coinsurance, for in-network mental health services for New York's front-line essential workers

The department will also issue an emergency regulation to prohibit insurers from imposing cost-sharing for telehealth and in-person mental health services rendered by in-network providers on an outpatient basis.

The state closed all schools and non-essential businesses in March in an attempt to contain the virus' spread, leading to a spike in the unemployment rate, which has led to an increase in mental-health issues, Cuomo said.

New York has also seen an increase in the number of reported domestic violence incidents and has established a text-based service where victims can receive resources without notifying their abuser.

Cuomo has repeatedly stressed the importance of mental health during this time, encouraging New Yorkers to exercise at state parks while maintaining social distancing protocols of at least six feet.

The state also established a toll-free hotline in March that connects New Yorkers with a mental health professional and has partnered with the meditation app, Headspace, to provide free services.

The hotline, which is staffed by thousands of mental health professionals on a voluntary basis, can be reached by calling: 1-844-863-9314.

And those looking to take advantage of the meditation service can do so by visiting: headspace.com/ny.

On Friday, Cuomo again urged New Yorkers not to "underestimate the stress of this situation."

"It is a pervasive problem and people should make the call and get the help if they need the help," he said.