The Professional Women of the Finger Lakes is offering $10,000 in scholarship funds this year to support women pursuing their education. Applications are due May 15.

Scholarships are open to women furthering their education after being home or working, as well as senior high school girls entering college this fall. As long as the candidate is a woman living in Ontario County and furthering her education this fall, her completed application will be considered.

Seniors are eligible for $1,500 awards and women continuing their education can receive $2,000. Visit pwflnys.org for information.