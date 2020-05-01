The only Catholic middle school in Monroe County was experiencing low enrollment.

In a letter to families, Bishop Salvatore Matano confirmed the only Catholic middle school in Monroe County is closing permanently at the end of the school year.

Siena Academy is located at St. Thomas More Church on East Avenue in Brighton.

In January, the diocese and the school set a goal of having 160 students enrolled. The bishop's letter says, "Despite efforts made by families and the school to reach the necessary enrollment of 160, a significant shortfall in enrollment remained."

As of last week, 132 students were enrolled.

The letter says the enrollment issues at Siena predated the COVID-19 crisis; however, "The temporary closure of all school buildings further hindered the recent efforts to promote registration through school open houses, tours and similar efforts throughout our entire Catholic school system."

The letter to parents says Our Lady of Mercy, McQuaid Jesuit, Aquinas Institute and Bishop Kearney have opened spots for Siena students next school year at the same tuition rate.