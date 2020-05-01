Three others were injured Thursday night in the crash on East Lake Road.

LIVONIA — Four people were injured, one seriously, in a single-car crash Thursday night on East Lake Road, between Cleary and Densmore roads.

A vehicle with four people inside hit four parked cars, according to Livingston County Sheriff Tom Dougherty.

Deputies responded to the scene on East Lake Road, between Cleary and Densmore roads, just after 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

Three people suffered minor injuries, Dougherty said, and another person has serious, life-threatening injuries.