This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

Farms and co-ops located across Upstate New York have donated more than 34,000 pounds of milk, beef, fruit and vegetables to fellow New Yorkers in need.

The Northeast Dairy Producers Association announced that in addition to NY-sourced milk and food, packets of crayons and coloring books for kids have also been donated, and are being made available to families on Friday at Senator Jessica Ramos’ district office in East Elmhurst, Queens.

Earlier, News 10NBC reported upstate dairy farmers were dumping their milk due to the plummet in demand amid the pandemic.

The donations included:

• 300 pounds of beef donated by La Casa De Leche Farm in Livingston County and the Northeast Dairy Producers Association.

• 14,000 pounds of onions, 8,000 pounds of potatoes and 4,000 pounds of cabbage donated by Torrey Farms, Inc. in Genesee County and the New York State Vegetable Growers Association.

• 2,880 pounds of blueberry and vanilla parfait yogurt donated by Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Inc., a dairy cooperative located in Western New York.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted us all — our families, our businesses and the greater New York community," said Northeast Dairy Producers Association Vice Chair Keith Kimball, owner of La Casa De Leche Farm. “By pooling resources and working together to adapt to unprecedented market disruption, we’re able to get milk, beef and produce in the hands of those in need."

The donations of food, milk, crayons and coloring books were to be distributed to families in need on May 1. A hot meal distribution will also take place on May 2 at Senator Ramos’ office.