Temperatures could be well into the 60s Saturday and Sunday

If you like nice spring weather, then good news is ahead for you.

The weather forecast for Friday calls for fair skies this morning with a few clouds and a shower possible in the afternoon, but nothing like the rain the region experienced on Thursday. In fact, most of Friday is expected to be rain-free.

Saturday will be milder, with some sunshine and temperatures well into the 60s. Showers are possible Saturday night but those should clear for a nice day on Sunday, again with temperatures well into the 60s.

Enjoy the milder weather as temperatures are expected to be much cooler next week.