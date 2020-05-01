Francine Leggett, principal of Schlegel Road Elementary School, and Jackie Saunders, assistant principal of Spry Middle School, recently won honors from the School Administrators Association of New York State, Region 11.

Leggett was named Elementary Principal of the Year. She started her career in education with Webster Central School District in September 1997 as a teacher at State Road Elementary School. She became that school’s enrichment specialist in 2006, a post she held before becoming an assistant principal in Victor CSD two years later.

Leggett returned to Webster in 2010 to take the helm at Schlegel.

“Francine demonstrates the meaning of students-first in her role as principal each and every day,” Schlegel Assistant Principal Robin Jennings said. “She is a strong advocate for inclusion of all learners, and believes in the abilities of each and every child. As an educator, she wants her students to develop empathy and compassion for one another as we all learn in different ways and each of them brings different strengths to the world.”

Saunders was named Middle School Assistant Principal of the Year. After three years as a special education teacher for the Rochester City School District, she brought those talents to Webster in 1999. In 2002, she became a helping teacher at Spry and three years later was named an assistant principal.

“Jackie Saunders never gives up on a student,” Spry Principal James Baehr said. “Each child that passes through Spry and Jackie’s ‘Blue House’ has an advocate and cheerleader for their success. Jackie develops true relationships with students and families. No matter the issue, she is thorough and diligently works to support the student. This work is done in collaboration with teachers, staff and parents. Most importantly, it involves the student and her work to empower the student to make change.”