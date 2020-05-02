“There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.” A modern-day Hamlet might echo that statement upon seeing people in the world’s wealthiest nation scavenging for a roll of toilet paper.

The thing about toilet paper is that you can’t finesse it. You either have it in hand or you don’t. It’s either a nice sturdy two-ply or it isn’t. You can’t philosophize a 12-pack of Charmin onto an empty store shelf. Dreaming won’t help in a moment of need.

The Inquiring Taxpayer regularly deals with things that Horatio might find amazing. Philosophy runs deep, but bureaucracy runs deeper. And pays better.

Take the New York State constitution. Article 7, Section 8, which I’ve previously written about, seems to forbid the state from giving public money to private enterprises: “The money of the state shall not be given or loaned to … any private corporation or association …; nor shall the credit of the state be given or loaned to any individual, or public or private corporation or association or private undertaking.”

Yet every year New York State and its proxies at the local level dole out billions of dollars in seeming defiance of the state constitution. Through multiple agencies, the state funnels public money, and lots of it, to private businesses. Grants, sales tax exemptions, and sweetheart property tax deals all convey the “money of the state.”

Close to home, 40 million public dollars were wasted on a chimerical nanotechnology center, another of those misguided “public-private” undertakings. Forty million dollars and not a nano in sight. What is in sight is a viral contagion. Forty million dollars of public health spending might have been a prudent use of public money. Not only prudent, but less questionable than finagling money into the public-private folly at 5450 Campus Drive.

How did the state get away with it? “There are more things …”

Article 1, Section 10 of the U.S. constitution says this: “No State shall, without the consent of Congress … enter into any Agreement or Compact with another State …”

Recently six Northeastern states have formed a working group to coordinate plans for reopening parts of their Covid-19 decimated economies. Does this coordination effort constitute an Agreement or Compact per the U.S. Constitution? To what extent are states allowed to coordinate efforts without violating that constitution?

For years, the Inquiring Taxpayer has been questioning the granting of huge tax breaks to for-profit businesses. Among the justifications offered is that states and counties are in competition with other states and counties. On June 12, 2017, the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle ran a lengthy article examining the “big battles over which state will give the largest tax breaks and grants to entice companies.” No company more shamelessly fomented this dog-eat-dog race to the bottom than Amazon. New York was one of many suitors who embarrassingly kissed Amazon’s trillion-dollar butt.

But it now appears that states are quite able and willing to break bread on matters pertaining to their economies. Governor Cuomo rightly says that, “State boundaries mean very little to this virus.” Then why exactly do those boundaries (as well as county boundaries) mean so very much when it comes to bribing private businesses with public dollars? What prevents states and counties from setting parameters for competition that exclude compulsory taxpayer subsidies? Wouldn’t this be in everybody’s mutual interest? Is there a constitutional prohibition against ending the rat race? Or is it simply that a coterie of politicians and special interests prefer things as they are? Ah … ”more things in heaven and earth.”

Toilet paper aside, the trend today is “paperless.” Thirty years from now, kids will look at paper checks in a museum and ask, “What are those, Dad?” So why on earth is Governor Cuomo pushing so insistently to have paper checks mailed to STAR recipients rather than have the STAR benefit applied directly to a property owner’s school tax bill? He seems virtually alone in this regard with even the state legislature, controlled by his own party, resisting.

One reason and one reason only. By some arcane accounting trick, the automatic application to a school tax bill is considered state spending. The paper check is not. Thus the production, processing, and mailing of a million paper checks, cumbersome as it may be, helps the state budget: “Look ma, no spending!” Who needs philosophy when bureaucratic magic is at the ready?

Why not give it a whirl? Let’s say that you’re trying to balance the family budget. Last year you had utility bills totaling $2,000. You used AutoPay. This year, you revert to paper, canceling the AutoPay and writing checks. Apparently you’ve just cut your spending by two grand. Be amazed, Horatio!

Lest we succumb to the sort of paralyzing analysis that has come to characterize Hamlet, we might better heed the wisdom of a less renowned literary figure, one Joe Jowl from Charles Dickens’ “The Old Curiosity Shop.” Mr. Jowl, a crooked gambler, addresses this bit of sage wisdom to an old gentleman who is considering robbery in order to obtain money for further gambling: “Why, it’s better to lose other people’s money than one’s own, I hope.” Oftentimes the simplest explanations are the best.

Joe Nacca of Canandaigua is a frequent Daily Messenger contributor.