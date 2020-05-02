Gov. Cuomo is offering a model of leadership that we need — factual, compassionate and inspirational every day.

On April 21 at Roswell Park, in reference to bringing ventilators back to Erie, Cuomo said, “When New York City needed help, upstate New York was there. If western New York … needs help, the rest of the state will be there … in these crises, pressure brings out the best and the worst in people. You get to see how a person responds in a time of crisis. You get a snapshot of their character and their foundation.”

Truth is, only one local politician, verified by the Buffalo News, asked himself, “What is the right thing to do?” and responded, “We must send the ventilators to save NYC lives.”

That person was Nate McMurray, candidate for Congress. That is Nate’s character. His opponent, the same man who voted against paid sick leave for New York state residents hurt by COVID-19, railed hard against saving people’s lives in NYC.

Nate has the character Cuomo has called on all New Yorkers to have. We desperately need him in Congress for honest, ethical and compassionate leadership.

Tell Cuomo it’s time to endorse Nate McMurray for Congress.

Cindy Fleischer

Mendon