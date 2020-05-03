This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.

As I write this column, it is: (1) according to Dr. Oz, 93 days into the U.S. Pandemic; (2) Earth Day; (3) the day after the Senate passed the next $464 billion aid package, as we wonder if this one will be efficiently and effectively administered and implemented, especially the portion meant to help small businesses; and (4) two days until Georgians can go to tattoo parlors. (Who knew they had a powerful lobby?)

It is not that we have stopped thinking about this as the very serious health crisis that it is, but slowly, we, and the media, are focusing and reporting more on the many economic impacts of the stay-at-home and shutdown orders, so I guess we too can look at some of them.

Here are some of the economic thoughts that I have been having.

First, an expert on CNN recently expressed the opinion that 20% of businesses will not reopen. I am not in a position to have my own opinion, but I cannot say that number surprised me. As we have previously discussed, some businesses are just not, and could not have been expected to be, capitalized sufficiently to sustain the losses of revenue they are experiencing. Other businesses just are not going to be able to refill the revenue pipeline when things do reopen. The media has focused on many of them, as well as the domino effect the closing of one business can have on other businesses, such as suppliers.

For example, because I wear tuxedos in my house managing life, I immediately thought about tuxedo rental businesses. For them, prom season is like the Christmas season for other retailers. With all the schools closed and proms cancelled, they cannot get that lost revenue back when the economy reopens. If they are still in business, they can realize the revenue from postponed weddings, but that may not be enough. We are becoming aware of more of these kinds of unique business challenges everyday now.

Second, we have heard a lot about hospitals preparing to, and at times actually having to, make the very difficult decisions about which patients get a respirator and which don’t, looking at factors such as likely longevity. Clearly, the first government aid package was not sufficient for all of the small businesses that needed financial help, and it is probable that this second one will also not be enough. It makes me wonder, if there is not enough money to go around, is any attempt being made to triage the applying businesses to determine their likelihood of long-term success, like hospitals have to triage respirators?

Third, God bless them, many healthcare workers are coming out of retirement to join the fight against the virus. With what will undoubtedly be a substantial increase in bankruptcy filings in the future, I wonder if the Federal Court System will recall retired Bankruptcy Judges to help out with the increased caseloads.

Fourth, we are learning that, just as some businesses do not have the business models to survive in shutdown and stay-at-home times, others are uniquely positioned for them. For example, in all the neighborhoods that I bike ride in, the majority of vehicles on the roads seem to be Amazon Prime, FedEx, UPS, and other courier services’ delivery trucks. Also, look at Domino’s pizza that just delivers, and all of its national hiring advertisements.

Fifth, when it comes to personal finances, my millennial, fixed income sales, financially responsible nephew, who lives in Chicago with his wife and young son, made a great observation recently. He has been in stay-at-home mode and he noticed that his March credit card bill was more that 50% lower than any monthly bill in 2019.

This is the perfect time for all of us to review and analyze our credit card, debit card, checking account, and ATM account statements. How different is our shutdown spending? What are we not spending our money on? Are any of them wants, wishes, luxuries, and conveniences that we could do without when things get back to normal, so that we could save more? Are we committed to act upon that?

My nephew also noted that for those who, for whatever reason, have some cash to invest safely in this low interest rate environment, Goldman Sachs Bank, N.A. has an online savings account, that is FDIC insured, has no minimum, and currently pays a 1.55% annual yield. It is certainly worth looking into.

I have several other nephews who may be weighing in in the future.

Sixth, we will find out in the future whether, when local economies reopen, even with restrictions and requirements, some aspects of the economy, which rely more heavily on the elderly, will fully reopen. For example, if you go to most theatre, opera, or classical music concerts, the vast majority of the patrons are in the most at-risk age group. Will they actually go to an indoor theatre before there is a cure or vaccine? On the other hand, if you try to put in some social distancing requirements, can the production make any money?

I want to end with a lighter observation. I have been bike riding for over 30 years, but recently I had another one of those light bulb moments. Watching more people walk their dogs, now that the dog parks are closed, it struck me that small, little dogs take a lot more steps than medium or middle size dogs to cover the same distance, and maybe they can’t take as long walks. Duh! I talked with a neighbor, who is an M.D., and he said, yes, they took their small dog for a too long walk one day, and it had hip pain and obvious discomfort for days. Speaking of pets, there was a report on NPR where an expert said that people with pets have better physical and psychological health, but, then, so do people who own a Mercedes Benz.

STAY SAFE AND HEALTHY!

John Ninfo is a retired bankruptcy judge and the founder of the National CARE Financial Literacy Program. Find his previous weekly columns at http://www.mpnnow.com/search?text=Ninfo or at http://www.monroecopost.com/search?text=Ninfo.