The county added three new cases on May 1.
This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Daily Messenger: https://mpnnow.com/subscribenow.
As of May 1, Ontario County Public Health reported 98 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Ontario County Public Health updates its numbers Monday through Friday.
On Friday, 3 new cases were reported in the county.
Quarantined: 59
Hospitalized: 9
Recovered: 56
Tested negative: 1,672
Deaths: 9
For updates and map, visit https://www.co.ontario.ny.us/101/Public-Health