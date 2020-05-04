If, as Democratic State Treasurer Jesse Unruh said famously, “Money is the mother’s milk of politics,” hypocrisy is its oxygen. Doubtless, that was always true. Given polarization, social media, and guttural culture, its ugly niche grows larger by the day.

Return to October 2018’s would-be character assassination of a Supreme Court justice. Desperate to thwart lower court judge Brett Kavanaugh’s elevation, Democrats on the US Senate Judiciary Committee unveiled a last-moment letter they had kept in their possession for almost two months, from a Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, charging sexual assault by Kavanaugh from an alleged incident in 1982.

Such a charge should be probed, and was. Under American jurisprudence, it also needed corroborative evidence. Knowing that, committee Democrats treated Ford as “a woman [coming] forward in the glaring lights of focus,” said former Sen. Joe Biden, who merited “the presumption that at least the essence of what she’s talking about is real.” To Biden, Kavanaugh, not entitled to such presumption, had to prove his innocence. What saved him was that no corroborating evidence even hinted at his guilt.

Undeterred, the Left began the most toxic attack ever visited on a US public servant. National print/TV caricatured a superb jurist as a drunk, pedophile, and rapist. A party that condoned Bill Clinton’s and Ted Kennedy’s real thuggery manufactured Kavanaugh’s. Students freed by canceled college classes descended on the Capitol to block entrances and scream profanities. This is the Fascist, not American, Way — a politics of personal destruction by a national press wed to a Democratic Party that exists for one end: power. Increasingly, both war on Middle America. If Main Street feels that liberal media/cultural/political classes despise it, it is because they do.

Return to Biden 2020, the shoe on the other foot. Last year eight women, including Tara Reade, who worked for him in his 1993 Senate office, charged that he had shown past inappropriate displays of affection. Reade has said that Biden repeatedly rubbed her neck and shoulders in ways she found uncomfortable. When Biden became the likely Democratic presidential nominee, Reade told The Associated Press in March that he had once pushed her against a wall in a Capitol Hill office building, groped her, kissed her and put his hands under her skirt, and touched her genitals without consent.

A 1993 phone call to CNN’s “Larry King” apparently by Reade’s mother asked for advice for her daughter who had “problems” with a “prominent Senator.” Former co-worker Lorraine Sanchez says Reade spoke of having been sexually harassed — and filing a sexual harassment claim, which preceded her ouster. Next-door neighbor Lynda LaCasse says that Reade reported the alleged assault in 1995 or 1996. Their accounts follow Reade’s brother and two anonymous friends who confirm her story, cited previously by the New York Times — five corroborated sources v. Ford’s none.

Despite that, in 2018 Senators Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris, and Kirsten Gillibrand, among countless others, like Biden, said they believed Ford because she was a woman. This year differs: Biden needn’t prove a thing. Ro Khanna, co-chair of Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, cited Barack Obama’s Biden’s blessing as, “for me, the ultimate vetting” — more godly than earthly proof. Ms. Reade said that she didn’t note the assault allegation until recently because “already I was being threatened and kind of smeared [by the #MeToo women’s movement, which hilariously claims neutrality], and I just wasn’t ready.” She learned the hard truth that to extremists the right gender means little if your ideology is wrong.

Improbably, Biden said nothing about Reade until a May 1 interview with MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski. “He must have felt he would get away with this because the press lets him,” said the Wall Street Journal. “Everybody knows that if Mr. Biden were a Republican every GOP Senator would be asked if he believed the accuser, but that when the accused is a Democrat best not to ask the tough questions.” Everyone does know. Before May 1, the NewsBusters blog reported that since Reade made her claims, Biden was asked 77 questions on ABC, NBC, CNN, and MSNBC. How many referenced Reade? None.

Biden said that only the National Archives could have received a Reade harassment claim. Business Insider reports the Archives doesn’t collect them. Only Biden’s personal and Senate papers at the University of Delaware might unearth the truth, but Uncle Joe wants them sealed. That’s not all he is running from. Biden’s campaign says that sexual assault claims should be “diligently reviewed by an independent press” — knowing that there is as much chance of that as an honest COVID-19 probe by your nearest Communist apparatchik in Wuhan.

On May 1, Biden provided less fact than dodge, vowed he had always said “women have a right to be heard, and the press should rigorously investigate claims they make” — a total fabrication of his Dr. Ford position — and made it clear he now expects the media not to bother him. In the past, it seldom has.

Curt Smith is the author of 17 books, including his most recent, “The Presidents and the Pastime: The History of Baseball and the White House.” He is a former speechwriter to President George H. W. Bush, Associated Press “Best in New York State” radio commentator, and senior lecturer of English at the University of Rochester. Mr. Smith writes twice monthly for Gannett News Service. Email: curtsmith@acc.net.