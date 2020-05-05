From the standpoint of gods, demigods and legendary heroes, Pandora was classical mythology’s first woman. But unlike Eve of the Bible, the offspring of affection, the “all-gifted” Pandora was the by-product of an angry god. Livid with Prometheus for stealing fire from heaven and giving it to mortal man, Zeus, god of sky and thunder, put Prometheus in chains, then concocted Pandora. Like the mythical Trojan Horse in the siege of Troy, Pandora becomes an unwitting participant in Zeus’ continuing plan for retribution. Along with the gift of a handsome storage jar — mistranslated “box” — and a warning never to open the jar, Zeus disingenuously places Pandora into the world of mortal man.

Cliche as curiosity killing the cat, the Pandora’s box metaphor makes the rounds whenever more trouble than one bargains for becomes reality. The release of COVID-19 was no exception. As the story goes, Pandora’s preoccupation with the storage jar ends with her curiosity winning out. She lifts the lid, and all manner of sickness, death and evil springs upon an otherwise complacent world.

In many ways, Pandora’s story is reminiscent of Eve’s. Fully aware of the ramifications of eating fruit from the “tree of the knowledge of good and evil,” Eve, spurred by the serpent’s susurrations, acquiesces, bites into the “apple,” and all manner of sickness, death and evil is loosed upon the world. In both scenarios, altered reasoning plunges mortal man into a purgatorial reality; hope, the elixir of life, mercifully written between the lines.

It’s a stubborn fact of life that suffering endures; that this same suffering can be amended with compassion is a blessed circumstance of hope. Evil, on the other hand — the agent of misfortune and wrongdoing — is less objective and therefore less likely to be readily amended. Evil has no vaccine; no amount of bedrest will satiate evil’s pernicious temperament. Though there does seem to be merit in social distancing.

Oddly enough, recognizing evil is peculiar to the individual. Odd because, between two absolute terms, good and evil, one would think there would be no shades of gray. And yet we tend to critique evil with the same discerning eye that we do art. We see evil not as fundamental but dynamic, weakly defending our case with the idiom “one man’s meat is another man’s poison.” Using the one man’s meat argument, evil becomes a viewpoint, a falsifying of truth that precipitates into points of contention. I’m sure German High Command’s view of its “Vengeance Weapons” was contrary to that of Englanders, the target of Germany’s “vengeance.”

Compliant as any liquid, evil easily conforms to our every whim. Slipping discretely into the ebb and flow of our desires, evil settles into our stream of conscience. Like a single-minded prospector panning for gold, evil separates out and sidelines the mind’s precious attributes of truth and understanding. Diminished of these stabilizing agents, these immunities, the mind becomes infected, and we perform in an altered state. In our eyes, the line between good and evil is indistinguishable. The last two bombs dropped on World War II Japan — one on Hiroshima, one on Nagasaki — was that a good evil? How you respond could prove my point. What of racial, political or cultural genocide? Do you explain away euthanasia and abortion as good evils? The lesser of two evils is not the definition of a good evil. Woe to those who think so. Accepting the premise of a good evil is as absurd as accepting the premise of “my truth, your truth.”

Pandora and Eve were not bad apples; they were good apples who fell prey to evil’s ongoing plan of retribution. When our perspective of good and evil is based solely on the ebb and flow of public opinion, there’s bound to be a big, fat, juicy worm in the apple. Seeking absolution in numbers only belies reason and furthers the cause of evil. The first step to health is to admit that evil is a reality, and that you may be infected. If not corrected, your sanctimony won’t be worth the worm in the apple.

