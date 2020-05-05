Brooks Hill Elementary School kindergartener Grace Arnold recently put together a food drive to benefit the Perinton Food Shelf.

With the help of her neighborhood, Hadley Farms, the 6-year-old filled the shelves at Perinton Town Hall, where the town stores donations before taking them to the Food Shelf. She also raised $325 for the organization.

The Food Shelf, an emergency food relief organization that served 50,000 to local residents in 2019, is in need of all items during the coronavirus pandemic.

Town Hall is closed to in-person visitors, but is accepting Food Shelf donations. There is a table with bins by the back door; follow the signs in the parking lot.