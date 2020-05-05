In reply to a Guest View, the state can not afford high teacher salaries. It stated some teachers are being paid $100,000. I can't believe these are K-12; if so, there are some real problems with their school boards.

To possess a minimum teaching certificate, one has to attend a four-year educational institution and pay thousands of dollars. To further their education — such as a master’s, etc. — means more years and thousands more dollars.

Health and education are two of the most important drivers for a successful, prosperous country. Look at the third world. They lack both and some even discourage education. Cutting back on education spending would not be a wise decision. Your populace has to be healthy and educated.

Donald Oas

Naples