On Monday, the county added 1 new case of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative total of reported cases to 101.
Quarantined: 53
Hospitalized: 8
Recovered: 59
Tested negative: 1,889
Deaths: 9
For updates and map, visit https://www.co.ontario.ny.us/101/Public-Health