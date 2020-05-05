On Monday, the county added 1 new case of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative total of reported cases to 101.

Quarantined: 53

Hospitalized: 8

Recovered: 59

Tested negative: 1,889

Deaths: 9

For updates and map, visit https://www.co.ontario.ny.us/101/Public-Health