Roberts Wesleyan College will celebrate the Class of 2020 in a virtual commencement and confer their degrees on June 13.

“We know how important commencement is to our graduates and their families, and of course we would all prefer to host this celebratory event on campus; however, given the uncertainty of the pandemic and the importance of adhering to the guidelines of state and county public health officials, we have decided to celebrate this year’s commencement virtually,” President Deana Porterfield said. “We’re grateful to have the technology available to us that allows us to recognize the academic achievements of our graduating class, while still honoring the traditions and meaning of the ceremony in an environment where we can collectively celebrate amongst faculty, students and families.”

The college will award degrees to 720 graduates: 244 bachelor’s degrees, five BELL certificates, 465 master’s degrees and, for the first time, six doctorates. Caps and gowns will be mailed to each graduate.