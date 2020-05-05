Near-record cold is on the way for the weekend

Overnight clearing led to temperatures dropping into the upper 20s and lower 30s away from the Lake Ontario shoreline — cold enough to damage crops and plants that are sensitive to the chill.

Despite the cold start Tuesday, a good deal of sunshine is planned for the rest of the day, with some high clouds building in. Temperatures will hold in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

An area of low pressure will dive just to the south on Wednesday, making it cloudy and cool, but dry.

Another area of low pressure will push a strong cold front across the area on Thursday, with temperatures ahead of it in the mid-50s and plunging into the 40s for highs on Friday and into the weekend.

Snow may return to the area Friday and Saturday, with minor accumulations possible.

Near-record cold is possible this weekend, including Mother's Day.