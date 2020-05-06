Child Care Council Inc. recently received the CDA Gold Standard after a quality review of its training and student services by the Council for Professional Recognition.

The CDA Gold Standard is part of the Council’s early childhood education effort to help students find the high-quality training and student services they need in preparation for the CDA exam and a career as an early childhood educator.

“Child Care Council is honored to earn the CDA Gold Standard,” said Kristin Perrone, director of professional development and Region II Infant Toddler Resource Center. “This recognition demonstrates the quality of our in-person and online training programs to give child care providers the tools and information they need to succeed in early childhood education. We share the online program honor with our valuable partner, Cypherworx.”

To be recognized, Child Care Council demonstrated that its early childhood education training is based on the Council’s three principles: alignment with the CDA formal education coursework found in the CDA’s Eight Subject Areas, sound business policies and practices, and quality student services that meet their educational and professional needs.

“We believe that the Council’s CDA Gold Standard award adds value and integrity to the early childhood profession by verifying connections between the Council’s proven teacher competencies and the quality of training resources available to CDA students,” said Valora Washington, CEO of the Council for Professional Recognition.

Applicants must provide evidence that they serve the CDA student community with excellence, which includes professional development that prepares students for successful completion of their training program.

“It’s exciting to think about the many young children, families and communities that will benefit from the high-quality education and training students will receive from Child Care Council Inc., a CDA Gold Standard organization,” Washington said.