Cobblestone Arts Center will hold its annual Run, Walk and Roll 5K virtually on May 29-31.

This event marks the sixth 5K for the Farmington nonprofit, but the first to be done virtually given current social distancing precautions.

Participants can choose how to complete the 5K — walking, running, biking, blading, rolling, etc. — as well as where and when during the race period.

All registration fees will benefit Celebrating the Arts, a day program for adults with disabilities at Cobblestone. Current classes include dance, music, theater, visual art, media studies and community enrichment.

Race participants can sponsor specific students or donate to the general cause. There is an option for those who cannot race but want to contribute.

Visit cobblestoneartscenter.com to register.