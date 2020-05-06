Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Penfield

Lily Caron, of Penfield, received a 2020 President’s Civic Engagement Award at Nazareth College. The awards recognize students, faculty and staff for leading a civically engaged life, working for social justice and inspiring others to become caring, active and informed members of society.

Rochester

Hannah Farrell, of Rochester, recently participated in Student Research and Creative Activity Day at SUNY Oneonta with “Developing an Interactive Exhibit of Native American Artifacts: Using the Richmond Collection to Educate People About the Lifeways of Ancient People.”

Isaac Gagarinas, of Rochester, graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Cedarville University in Ohio.

Webster

Sophia Alesi, of Webster, received a 2020 President’s Civic Engagement Award at Nazareth College. The awards recognize students, faculty and staff for leading a civically engaged life, working for social justice and inspiring others to become caring, active and informed members of society.