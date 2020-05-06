Penfield High School senior Mara Heppard will receive the 2020 Student Award from the Penfield Art Association.

The award annually goes to students who show excellence in visual art. Award-winners typically show their work at the Association’s Spring Show; however, this year’s event was canceled due to the coronavirus.

Heppard will study digital media studies at the University of Rochester this fall.

“I strive to capture an essence and sense of purpose with a specific moment,” Heppard said of her art.

Among her favorite projects in high school was a video about her father’s passion for fly fishing.

“The project was based on the YouTube series ‘Great Big Story,’” Heppard said. “It was fun working with my dad, who also enjoys working with cameras.”

Heppard knew she wanted to pursue art in college during her early years in high school. Her interests include videography, photography, drawing, painting and ceramics. She played field hockey all four years of high school, serving as team captain for two years and two years as a MVP.

The Association has presented a cash award to a Penfield senior each year since 1976. Students are selected by PHS art faculty.